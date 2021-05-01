Stephen Francis Green 1948-2021 Stephen Francis Green, 73, passed away February 8, 2021. Steve was born January 27, 1948 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Francis and Madonna (Turgeon) Green. He is survived by wife Sharon; daughters Michelle (Jerome) Swanson, and Tracy (Seth) Homan; siblings Cecilia (Jerry) Ocheskey, Debbie (Dave) Welshans, Vance (Terrie) Green, Vincent (Susan) Green, and Judson (Kellie) Green; eight grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Henry and Dorothy Jones; sister Marsha Oakes; two nephews and a niece. Services are scheduled for 10:00 am, Tuesday May 4, 2021, at Holy Trinity Church. A Rosary is scheduled Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7:00 pm, at Wiederspahn- Radomsky Chapel. Donations can be made to Cheyenne Field Archers JOAD scholarship program in care of Lora Ketterling. To view the entire obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
