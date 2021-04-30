Stephen Francis Green
1948-2021 Stephen Francis Green, 73, of Cheyenne died February 8. He was born on January 27, 1948 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Francis and Madonna (Turgeon) Green. For service information please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

