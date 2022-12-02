Marilyn Joyce (Prausa) Greening 1933-2022 Marilyn Joyce Greening, 89, of Cheyenne, was received by our loving Lord and Savior into her Heavenly Home on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. She was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on February 19, 1933 to her parents, Joseph and Esther Prausa. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, and attended Lutheran grade school, high school, and college. She married LeRoy Greening on June 25, 1955 and moved to Jamestown, North Dakota where LeRoy was teaching. They moved to Cheyenne in 1957. Over the years, she worked as a nurses' aid, and taught in Lutheran schools, country schools, and public schools. She was a dedicated member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her calligraphy club, Right to Life, and doing crossword puzzles and sudokus. She is survived by her five daughters, Ruth Greening, Mary Greening, Judy Hensel (Chuck), Debby Diede (Alan) and Rachel Greening; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a brother-in-law; and seven nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday and Friday, 10-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A Lutheran funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints."
