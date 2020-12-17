Ruth Mae Greet

 

Ruth Mae Greet 1942-2020 Ruth Mae Greet, 78, of Cheyenne, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born on August 25, 1942 in Marked Tree, Arkansas. Ruth loved playing Bingo, spending time in her yard and time with family and friends She is survived by two daughters, Connie Redman (Steve) of Cheyenne, and Rita Henning (Tod) of Wellington, CO; 3 grandchildren; 3 great- grandchildren; and 5 siblings. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Rod; her parents; 2 brothers; and 1 sister. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com. In lieu of cards and flowers donations can be make to the Alzheimer's Association in her name.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Greet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus