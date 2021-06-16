Luis Michael Gregorio 1984-2021 Luis Michael Gregorio, 36, died June 12, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born October 20, 1984 in Cheyenne to Nickolas P. and Carla L. Gregorio. Along with his parents, Luis is survived by his children, Raelene Marie Gregorio and Eric Gian (Gregorio) O'Dell; grandparents, John and Bonnie Meekins; godparents, Louisa Cruz and Daniel Gamino; numerous aunts and uncles and over 100 cousins. Luis was blessed with a large extended family on both sides. He was preceded by his maternal grandfather, Luis Gamino and paternal grandparents, Michael and Francis Gregorio; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Luis graduated from East High School, Class of 2003. Following graduation, he attended Laramie County Community College and Casper College to receive an Associate's Degree. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Vigil for the Deceased will be Friday, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be Saturday, 9:00 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment of his urn will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Honorary urn bearers will be Raelene Marie Gregorio, Eric Gian (Gregorio) O'Dell, Louisa Cruz and Daniel Gamino. Those who wish to remember Luis in a special way may contribute to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or their pantry, P.O. Box 1411, Cheyenne, WY 82003.