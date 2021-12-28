Ellen Valeria "Val" (Shimitz) Grimm 1938-2021 Ellen Valeria "Val" (Shimitz) Grimm was born February 19, 1938 to Sylvester and Ellen (Anderson) Shimitz in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Valeria met her husband "Windy" after he returned from serving in Japan during the Korean War. They were married on July 3, 1954. They had six children, three boys and three girls. Valeria was a stay at home mom except for a period of time when she worked at the Owl Inn and an "in home daycare", which she operated well after her own children were grown. Valeria was "mom" to as many as 30 children in her day care. After Windy retired from the Union Pacific Railroad Windy and Val became Snowbirds traveling south to the tip of Texas. Val was happy with this life but always looked forward to coming home to her children, grand children, and friends. When Windy and Val reached the age where traveling south was difficult they sold their motor home and moved in to a condo unit at the Landmark in Cheyenne where they quickly became a part of the community. Valeria moved to the home of her daughter Arlene in October of this year. Valeria is survived by three children, Linda (Jim) Savell, Raymond (Deanna) Grimm , and Arlene (David) Flood; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grand children; three great great grandchildren; and her sister Lois (Shimitz) Olson. She was preceded in death by her husband Windy, of 65 years; three children, Wendell (Little Windy), Bryan, and Robin (Grimm) Jones; and her parents. Services will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Grimm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.