Doris E. Gronenthal

 

1922-2020 Doris E. Gronenthal, 97, of Cheyenne died November 3. Doris was born November 26, 1922 in Puyallup, Washington. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November, 24th at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Gronenthal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus