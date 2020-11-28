Doris Eleanor "Mike" Gronenthal 1922-2020 Doris Eleanor "Mike" Gronenthal, 97, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away November 3, 2020 at Life Care Center of Cheyenne. Doris was born November 26, 1922 in Seattle, Washington, a daughter of the late Oscar and Viola (Gronley) Simonson. Doris grew up in Puyallup, Washington and married Jack Gronenthal on March 15, 1947. On their honeymoon, Jack told Doris she was too ornery to be a Doris, and nicknamed her "Mike." They owned and operated Checker Yellow Cab Company in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In addition to being a full time wife and mother, Mike belonged to numerous local organizations including XJWC, and the St. Mark's Women's Guild. Mike and Jack were also members of St. Mark's Dance club because of their passion for dancing. Mike will be remembered as a vibrant, grand and spunky lady. Mike is survived by her daughter, Vicky (Jim) Demshar; five grandchildren, Shane (Cera) Miller, Colleen Miller, Jessica (Daron) Demshar, Amanda (Oliver) Schober and Greyson (Lisa) Demshar; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John H. Gronenthal; son, Gary Gronenthal; sister, Betty Martin; and infant great-granddaughter, Paige Curless. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gronenthal Family Scholarship at the Laramie County Community College Foundation, 1400 E. College Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82007 A memorial service will be held on December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
