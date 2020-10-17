Jesse L. Grooms 1938-2020 Jesse L. Grooms, Jr., 81, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jesse was born December 9, 1938 in Rockingham, North Carolina, a son of the late Jesse L. and Endie (Womack) Grooms, Sr. Jesse served in the United States Air Force and worked as a military police officer at F.E. Warren Air Force Base until his retirement. He was a lifetime meat cutter and he cut meat at numerous grocery stores in Cheyenne. His many interests included gambling and serving as a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #4343. He will be remembered for his pockets full of jingling change, his love for his grandchildren, and as an inspiration to his family. Jesse is survived by his loving wife, Terry Grooms; children, Sheila (Jeff) Young, Misti (Josh) Stewart, Cliff Dagsen, Vanessa Wilson, Scott (Yvonne) Caton and Logan W. Wilson; siblings, Shirley Grooms, Jean Grooms and Bo Grooms; 16 grandchildren, Troy, Tyrell, Shai, Mercedez, Graysen, Nikki, Yvette, Mark, Colt, Chase, Mason, Skylair, Angel, Tyson, Nate (Joslynn) and Haley; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sonny Grooms; and sister, Sarah Grooms. Services will be private. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
