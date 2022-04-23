...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts above 65 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Grunden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mary Ann Grunden 1933-2022 Mary Ann Grunden, 88, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center. Mary Ann was born December 18, 1933 in Cheyenne, a daughter of the late Roy and Bessie (Gibbs) Palmer. Mary Ann enjoyed caring for her home and her family. She served as a grandmother to all of her family, including children in her community and was truly more than a babysitter. She volunteered with the Shriners Hospitals for Children and enjoying making gifts to lift the spirts of those who were hospitalized. She was also a member of the Burns Chapter #47, Order of Eastern Star. She loved to make crafts, but her greatest joy was taking care of children and treating them as their own. Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Grunden; daughter-in-law, Barbara Ann Grunden; grandsons, Eric (Nicole) Grunden and Donald (Katy) Grunden; granddaughter, Angela (Chris) Nichols: and great-grandchildren, Jack, Chase, Mycah, Rhett, Knox and Maisie. She is also survived by extended family members, Tim and Cheri Pollom with Astrid, Aubrie, Kylie and Garrett, Kim and David Black, Rhonda, Mike and Carson DeLeeuw, Courtney and Erik Swendseid with Addi and Roxie, Hannah DeLeeuw, Deb Schultz, Jarvis Schultz and Niki Tottingham, Dana Schultz, and Carter Schultz and Sierra Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry Grunden; and sons, Roy and Dennis Grunden. A memorial service will be celebrated on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception for family to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Grunden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.