Becky Gruver 1959-2021 Becky Gruver passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2021. Becky was married to Dave in Ravenna, Ohio on April 24, 1982. They moved to Wyoming shortly thereafter to attend the University of Wyoming. Becky and Dave have two children, Jacob (Trae Patch) and Deanna (Zach Harmening). Jacob and Trae have five children: Addisyn, Braelynn, Colton, Dawsyn and Emersyn. Deanna and Zach have one month old Peyton. Becky received her degree in Education and taught in Cheyenne at Carey Junior High and East High School for over 20 years. Becky was devoted to her family, always putting their well-being before her own. While a teacher by trade, Becky was a mom at heart: to her family, her students and to members of sports teams she or her family played on. Students would see "Mrs. Gruver" in restaurants and stores, hug her and tell her they loved her. Becky loved her students. She bought cases of snacks to have on hand for students who were "starving," whether or not she had them in class. Students would approach "Mrs. Gruver" and tell her they would not have graduated without her pushing them, whether in her class or other classes. She would remember each one and ask what they were doing. They all had a high school degree and a job. Becky was kind and caring as a person, fair and firm as a teacher and as loving as a mother could be. At a gathering for her, she was remembered as someone who made each person feel special. That was easy for Becky, as each person was special in her view. Jacob and Deanna had the best mother, and Dave had the amazing fortune to marry the best person he ever met.
