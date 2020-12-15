Ramon Guido-Mendoza
Ramon Guido-Mendoza 1954-2020 Ramon Guido-Mendoza of Cheyenne Wy. passed away on December 6, 2020 at the Swedish Medical Center in Denver. Ramon was born on January 20, 1954 in Guerrero Mexico to Antonio and Victoria Guido. Ramon worked many years as a roofer and retired from Moore Insulation. He is survived by his partner of many years, Leonor Ijine, his step-children Joyce and Ernest Cisneros, Sammy Trujillo, and Johnny Trujillo all of Cheyenne, 3 grandchildren Matthew, Josie, and Lucio and 3 great-grandchildren Kai, Koa, and Carson (aka Gordos), whom he loved very much. Ramon is survived by his 4 sisters, Bertha and Paul Krauss of (Denver), Paubla and Polo of (Mexico), Irma of (Mexico), and Lupe of (California). Ramon was loved by all of his nieces and nephews, especially Tony who was like a son to him. Ramon will be missed by the whole Anaya family. Ramon loved family gatherings, fishing, camping and playing his slot machines. Ramon is preceded in death by his parents. Cremation has taken place through Alternative Cremation in Denver. A celebration of Ramon's life will be held in early spring after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, and will be announced. The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences.

