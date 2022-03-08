Kenneth "Brian" Gulliver

 

Kenneth "Brian" Gulliver 2009-2022 Kenneth "Brian" Gulliver, 12, of Cheyenne, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on August 30, 2009 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Brian was a gamer, writer, and hard worker. He loved writing fan fiction and posting it online. He loved the Lord and was so proud to be baptized. Brian took so much pride in being left handed and wanted to see more representation of "lefties" in video games, books, and movies. He was loved by all he met and missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his parents, Kenneth J. and Heather M. Gulliver; and two brothers, Scotty and Liam. Visitation will be Saturday, 9-4, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Sunday, 3:00 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church. Interment will be in Beth El Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

