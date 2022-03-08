...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations generally ranging from 3 to 7 inches with a
localized band of 8 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including the
cities of Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
The heaviest snow is expected near the central Laramie Range
including Wheatland and Chugwater, southeastward along the
Goshen and Laramie County line.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Gulliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Kenneth "Brian" Gulliver 2009-2022 Kenneth "Brian" Gulliver, 12, of Cheyenne, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on August 30, 2009 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Brian was a gamer, writer, and hard worker. He loved writing fan fiction and posting it online. He loved the Lord and was so proud to be baptized. Brian took so much pride in being left handed and wanted to see more representation of "lefties" in video games, books, and movies. He was loved by all he met and missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his parents, Kenneth J. and Heather M. Gulliver; and two brothers, Scotty and Liam. Visitation will be Saturday, 9-4, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Sunday, 3:00 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church. Interment will be in Beth El Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
