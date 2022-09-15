Dolores M Gunn 1932-Dolores Marcene Gunn (“Teed” or “Dee”) passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2022 in Surprise, Arizona just shy of what would have been her 90th birthday. Dolores was born in Burr Oak, Kansas on October 1, 1932 to Orville Scott and Marguerite Rouse Peters. Dolores graduated from Edgar, Nebraska in 1951, where she excelled as a Cheerleader. Shortly after High School she moved to Denver, Colorado. In Denver, Dolores reconnected with the love of her life, Billy Gunn, who was also from Edgar, Nebraska and the two were married on April 6th, 1952. Dolores eventually became a skilled bookkeeper, while Billy began his career with the Union Pacific Railroad. The railroad allowed them numerous travels and finally settling in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Dolores was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing cards, antiques, making quilts and laughing at funny stories while visiting with her grandchildren. Dolores seemed to be most comfortable on the golf course, whether it be in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Oakley, Kansas or Snow Birding in Arizona. She golfed in nine different states with her sister. Dolores was extremely proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, never hesitating to brag on them. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Belden (Brad) and Kimberly Siler (Jimmy Dean); her sister Sharon Hauschild, five grandchildren: Scott, Jill, Austin, Casey and Caitlin; also four great-grandchildren: Clay, Logan, Emery, Ellie and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy; her son, Scotty; two brothers, Lamar and Lyndall; two step-brothers, Billy and Pete; and a step-sister Mary. Dolores will be laid to rest in Edgar, Nebraska next to her husband Billy and son Scotty. A grave side service will be scheduled in October or November. 2022
