Manuel Gurule, Jr. 1930-2021 Manuel Gurule, Jr., 90, of Cheyenne, died on July 6, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on September 13, 1930 in Watrous, New Mexico. Mr. Gurule is survived by his children, Dorothy Rodriguez (Robert) Patricia Hampton, Barbara Gurule, and Johnny Gurule (Elizabeth); eleven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; one brother, Johnny Gurule; and three sisters, Joanie Gurule, Clara Martinez, and Diana Gurule. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rafaelita Gurule; his parents, Manuel Gurule, Sr. and Emilia Gurule; two sons, Barney and Manuel Gurule; a daughter, Nora Gurule;; and two brothers, Ernie and Joe Gurule; and two sisters, Emma Gurule and Nora Garcia. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial and military honors will follow at Olivet Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
