Connie Jo Gutierrez 1950-2021 Connie Jo Gutierrez, 71, of Cheyenne was called home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2021. Connie was born February 23, 1950 in Coshocton, Ohio to Francis and Geeneva (Kinney) Welker. She married Andy A. Gutierrez on June 5, 1970 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Connie enjoyed crocheting, Bible crossword puzzles, and baking. She will be remembered for all the cinnamon rolls that she lovingly baked. She enjoyed the company of her family and her pets. She is survived by children, Andy (Tammy) Gutierrez and Pat (Michele) Gutierrez, both of Wyoming; sister, Crystal (Larry) Regal of Ohio; grandchildren, Devin, Andy, Shawn, Tiffany, Caitlin, Colton, Ryan, Tori, and Stefani; great-grandchildren, Kendra and Remington; and many nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Jody Halverson; and great-grandchild, Marcus Montoya. A memorial service will be held at the Cavalry Chapel Cheyenne on Thursday, April 8th at 2:00 p.m. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
