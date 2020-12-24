Sara S. Gutierrez
Sara S. Gutierrez 1918-2020 Sara S. Gutierrez, 102, passed away December 20th at Cheyenne Health Care. She was born June 27, 1918 in Costilla, New Mexico to Victoriano and Maclova (Cordova) Santistaven. Along with being a homemaker, Sara was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral and a polka club, and she loved to play Bingo. Sara is survived by her children, Roger and Richard Gutierrez and Mary Jane Lujan, all of Cheyenne; a brother, Gilbert Santistaven of Questa, New Mexico; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Gutierrez; her parents; a daughter, Breselia Romero; five brothers and one sister. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Private Family services will be held.

