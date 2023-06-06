Richard Haag 1930-2023 Richard Lee Haag of Cheyenne passed away on Friday, June 2, in Prescott, Arizona. Richard (known as Gunder to one and all) was born in Greeley, Colorado, on November 19, 1930, to Earl and Beth Haag. But his true hometown has always been Cheyenne. Richard attended Cheyenne High School and upon graduation attended the University of Wyoming, where he played basketball from 1949-1952. He starred on some of the most accomplished teams in Wyoming history, including the 1951-52 championship team that went to the NCAA tournament. After graduation from UW, Richard served in the Army in Korea. Following his military service, Richard began his civilian career working at KFBC, and then the Wyoming Travel Commission. He enjoyed a distinguished career in sales for Jostens/Autrey Brothers and then Cheyenne Leads. Richard served as an officer in the Wyoming Air National Guard for 20 years, having retained the rank of colonel. He was a member of Heels for Frontier Days and also a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. In 1957, Richard married the love of his life, Olivia Bain, and they shared 54 years together before her passing in 2012. Richard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, skiing, and traveling the state, the country and the world. He loved his "Pokes" and was a season ticket holder in football and basketball for over 50 years. Known for his easygoing manner, kindness and generosity, he was loved and respected by many in this great state. There is literally not an area of Wyoming, from Evanston to Gillette, where "Gunder" didn't have friends and peers. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Olivia Haag; parents Earl and Beth Haag; and brother Jerry Haag. He is survived by his children, Tami (Dan) Noecker and Eric Haag; and grandchildren, Justin Noecker, Taylor Noecker, Shannon Gonzalez; and sisters Anita Finnerty and Sandy Raup, A celebration of life will be held on July 8, 2023, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 10:00 a.m., with a reception to follow.
