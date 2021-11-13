Margaret Loretta Haberkorn

 

Margaret Loretta (Renneisen) Haberkorn 1948-2021 Margaret Loretta (Renneisen) Haberkorn, 73, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed on November 5, 2021 in her home with her family. Margaret was born in Panama Canal Zone on October 18, 1948. She loved her life, her partner Howard "Bud" Harkins, her children Robert (Trudy) Haberkorn, Michael (Pam Jacoby) Haberkorn, three grandsons, and the families they started with five great grandchildren, and her beloved dog Pooh Bear. She spoiled them but made them know she had an eye on them. Donations can be made to the Davis Hospice Center in her memory.

