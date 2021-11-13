...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Haberkorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Margaret Loretta (Renneisen) Haberkorn 1948-2021 Margaret Loretta (Renneisen) Haberkorn, 73, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed on November 5, 2021 in her home with her family. Margaret was born in Panama Canal Zone on October 18, 1948. She loved her life, her partner Howard "Bud" Harkins, her children Robert (Trudy) Haberkorn, Michael (Pam Jacoby) Haberkorn, three grandsons, and the families they started with five great grandchildren, and her beloved dog Pooh Bear. She spoiled them but made them know she had an eye on them. Donations can be made to the Davis Hospice Center in her memory.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Haberkorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.