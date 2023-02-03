David Hagan 1950-2023 David A Hagan passed away at his home in Platte County, Wyoming, on 01/30/2023. David was born on August 14th, 1950, in Lexington Nebraska to Clifford and Lois Hagan. David attended schools across central Nebraska, until joining the Army in 1968, where he served his country in Vietnam. David returned to Nebraska, and worked in the construction and transportation industries, working as a roofer, painter and truck driver. David joined the Union Pacific Railroad in 1976. David worked as a Conductor for nearly 30 years and built many lasting relationships with his colleagues on the Railroad. Outside of work, David enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family, and many friends. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, and how he cared for the ones that he loved. David is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lois of Sutherland NE; Sister, Vivian of Crete NE; and Brother, Michael of Hershey NE. David is survived by his wife, Susan of Cheyenne; Brother, Patrick (Ann) of Smithfield NE; Children, Kendra of Lincoln NE, Zodie of Casper, and Jacob (Tracy) of Colorado Springs, CO. A remembrance of David's life will take place at 1 PM Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 at Wiederspahn Radomsky's The Gathering Place, Located at1900 E. 19th St. Cheyenne Wyoming. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of David Hagan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.