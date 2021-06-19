Peggy Lynn Hagstrom 1949-2021 Peggy Lynn Hagstrom of Cheyenne, passed away June 5th, 2021 at Merrill Community Hospital in Bridgeport, NE. She was born 12/30/1949 to Herman and Edie Warrington of Cheyenne. 'Peg' lived in Cheyenne or Burns Wyoming, until moving with family to Bridgeport NE. She is survived by daughter Stephanie, and son in-law Alex Parish of Bridgeport, a son, Jeffrey Hagstrom of Cheyenne, and brother Russ Warrington and sister Julie Mansfield, both of Arizona. Peggy was an honest, hardworking, creative person, and will be very missed by family and friends.