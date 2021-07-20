Geraldine Ann (Perez) Haight 1961-2021 Geraldine Ann Haight, 60, of Cheyenne passed away at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on July 13, 2021. Geraldine was born in Lander, Wyoming on May 24, 1961. She was a homemaker and a woman of many talents. She loved cooking, baking was her favorite, doing crafts, and a huge bronco fan. Geraldine loved her children, grandchildren, and family. She was 1 of 5 sisters, Helen Martinez, Patricia Perez, Betty Ann Tafoya, and Jessica Perez. She was a member of W.M.S.C.O.G. of Cheyenne. She is survived by her children, Jesse, James (Rhianna), Amanda, Amber Haight all of Cheyenne; 8 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Haight; parents, Jesse and Julia Perez; niece, Andrea Martinez. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Cremation has taken place.
