Mark Andrew Haight 1958-2021 Mark Andrew Haight, 62, of Cheyenne, passed away quietly in his home on Feb. 5, 2021, with his wife, Geraldine, by his side. Mark was born in San Francisco, CA on June 26, 1956. Mark was a welder and loved his job. He loved cooking and was a huge Denver Broncos fan. Mark was a man that had a passion for his cars and working on them. Spending time with his family and his grandchildren was his true love in life, incorporating cook outs on these visits made them even more special. Mark was a member of W.M.S.C.O.G. of Cheyenne. He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine; children, Jesse Haight, James (Rhianna) Haight, Amanda McCommon, and Amber Haight all of Cheyenne; 7 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; brothers, David Haight of Cheyenne, and Matthew Haight of Texas. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Haight and Grace (Sanchez) Jiminez. Cremation has taken place. To help the family with their financial burden please donate to their go fund me page. https://www.gofundme.com /f/help-mark-haight-and-family-liver-cancer?qid= fb6ccedce72c7c54b7682bfe5c94a450 Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Haight as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.