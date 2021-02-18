Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Platte County including Glendo and Wheatland, Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne, and the Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie. * WHEN...9 AM MST until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. Areas of drifting snow may also result in slick roads and reduced visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&