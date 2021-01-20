1923-2021 Mildred Arlene Haley, 97, of Garden City, Idaho died January 15. "Mick" passed away peacefully with family by her side. Funeral Services are under the direction of Summers Funeral Homes. Ustick Chapel. www.summersfuneral.com (208)898-0642

