Cathy L. Stravroula Hall 1957-2021 Cathy L. Stavroula Hall, 63, of Cheyenne passed away February 21, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born November 14, 1957 in Cheyenne to Alexandra Hunter. She married Edward Hall on January 21, 1991 in Cheyenne. She was an assistant vice-president in the banking industry and a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. She is survived by her husband, Edward Hall; children, Angela Jackson, Melina Jackson, Jennifer Barnes and Daniel Hall of Cheyenne; siblings, James Hunter (Robert Buscher) and Christina (Aaron) Blooding; parents, Stan and Atha Hall; brother-in-law, Joseph Hall (Jay Bailey) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alexandra Hunter and a granddaughter, MaKayla McLaughlin. Visitation will be Wednesday 6:00-7:30 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church with interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
