THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
240 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON,
CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK,
GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LARAMIE,
LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Johnnie Alfred Hall 1946-Major Johnnie Alfred Hall, Jr., U.S. Air Force (Retired), of Perry, GA passed away on May 18, 2023, at Houston Healthcare in Warner Robins, GA at the age of 77 following a 12-year battle with lung cancer. Johnnie was married to Phyllis Jean (Gilbertson) on September 23, 1967 in Crookston, MN. They enjoyed more than 55 years of marriage. Born on January 9, 1946 in Albany, GA, Johnnie was the son of Johnnie A. Hall, Sr. and Nettie Carter Axon. He graduated from Albany High School in 1964 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966, advancing to the rank of Technical Sergeant. Through the Air Force “bootstrap” program, Johnnie earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1974. Later that same year, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force upon completing Officer Training School as a Distinguished Graduate. In 1981, Johnnie earned a Master of Arts in Public Administration from the University of Northern Colorado. He retired from the Air Force in 1988 after more than 22 years of service, having attained the rank of Major. Following his Air Force service, Johnnie went on to enjoy a second successful career with the Wyoming Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), joining as a compliance officer in 1990. He rose to the position of compliance supervisor over his 17 years of service and retired for good in 2007. Johnnie placed family above all else. He was exceptionally proud of the educational and professional achievements of his children and grandchildren. He never met a stranger and would not hesitate to help others. He was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and golfer, enjoying these activities most amongst family and friends. Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James Tommy Hall and Larry Hall, stepmother Mary Hall, grandmother Sannie M. Hall, and grandfather Daniel H. Hall. He is survived by his wife, three children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held July 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel, 2932 US Hwy 41, Fort Valley, GA 31030. Family will receive visitors from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, prior to the celebration. A livestream will be available. Johnnie requested donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers or other gifts. 2023