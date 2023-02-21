Ellen Joyce Halley

 

1962-2023 Ellen Joyce Halley, 60, of Cheyenne died February 17. She was born on November 9, 1962 in Grimmell, IA to Wesley and Joyce Anderson Halley. Services will be scheduled at a later date. To view her obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

