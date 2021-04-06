Kenneth Wayne Halley

 

1961-2021 Kenneth Wayne Halley, 59, of Cheyenne died April 1. He was born on December 1, 1961 in San Antonio, TX to William and Mildred (Hendricks) Halley. For additional information please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

