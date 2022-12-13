...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Blowing snow could reduce visibility to under one mile at times.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous
travel conditions.
Hannah Marie (Jackson) Halloway 1951-2022 Hannah Marie Jackson Halloway passed away on December 3, 2022 in Louisville KY. She was born to Cleatus and Minnie Jackson, July 30th, 1951 in Cheyenne, WY. She leaves a mother and two brothers, Cleatus Jackson Jr. of AZ (Marta) and Larry Jackson of Cheyenne. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private service in Cheyenne at a later date. Hannah was raised as a Johovah Witness and knows of the resurrection. She had many friends in both Cheyenne and Louisville. KY.
