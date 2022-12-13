Hannah Marie Halloway

 

Hannah Marie (Jackson) Halloway 1951-2022 Hannah Marie Jackson Halloway passed away on December 3, 2022 in Louisville KY. She was born to Cleatus and Minnie Jackson, July 30th, 1951 in Cheyenne, WY. She leaves a mother and two brothers, Cleatus Jackson Jr. of AZ (Marta) and Larry Jackson of Cheyenne. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private service in Cheyenne at a later date. Hannah was raised as a Johovah Witness and knows of the resurrection. She had many friends in both Cheyenne and Louisville. KY.

