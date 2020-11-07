1938-2020 Wanda J. Hamburg, 82, of Cheyenne died November 2. She was born on September 26, 1938 in Gordon, Nebraska. A private family service will be held. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Hamburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
