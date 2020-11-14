Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 75 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...EAST PLATTE COUNTY AND CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY, INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CHEYENNE AND WHEATLAND. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPERS AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE A HIGH RISK FOR VEHICLE BLOW OVERS, ESPECIALLY ALONG INTERSTATE 25. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&