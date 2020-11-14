Wanda J. Hamburg 1938-2020 Wanda J. Hamburg, 82, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. Wanda was born September 26, 1938 in Gordon, Nebraska, a daughter of the late Henry and Mildred (Fair) Sanders. Wanda worked as a waitress and cashier for numerous restaurants. She will be remembered as a thoughtful, loving mother and grandmother who had a memorable sense of humor. Wanda is survived by her children, Russell Hamburg, Raymond Hamburg, Loretta Adsit and Albert (Shanna) Hamburg; brother, Alfred Sanders; sister, Ruby Reizenstein; two grandchildren, Charlie Adsit and Marissa Hamburg; and three great-grandchildren, Kyra, Alaina and Emmett. She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and one sister. A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
