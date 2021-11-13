David M. Hamilton

 

David M. Hamilton 1978-2021 David M. Hamilton, 43, of Cheyenne passed away November 7, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born August 31, 1978 in Cheyenne to Robert and Sherri Hamilton. He married Catherine Sauvain on August 24, 2013 in Cheyenne and was employed in the parts department at Tyrrell Chevrolet. He was a member of the Anglican Church and the Top Dog Vending Dart League. David was an avid Denver sports fan, he loved music, zombies, darts and spending time with his family. He was lovingly called "Uncle Jungle Gym" by his numerous great nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Hamilton of Cheyenne; sisters Tracie Soller of Rock Springs, WY, Rene Ainsworth, Lynn Hamilton, Misty (Michael) Anderson, Kristy Burdine, and Audra Hamilton of Cheyenne; brothers-in-law Jason Sauvain of Washburn, TN and Eddie Allen of Rapid City; numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jeanell Allen. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

