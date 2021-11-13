...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of David Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
David M. Hamilton 1978-2021 David M. Hamilton, 43, of Cheyenne passed away November 7, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born August 31, 1978 in Cheyenne to Robert and Sherri Hamilton. He married Catherine Sauvain on August 24, 2013 in Cheyenne and was employed in the parts department at Tyrrell Chevrolet. He was a member of the Anglican Church and the Top Dog Vending Dart League. David was an avid Denver sports fan, he loved music, zombies, darts and spending time with his family. He was lovingly called "Uncle Jungle Gym" by his numerous great nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Hamilton of Cheyenne; sisters Tracie Soller of Rock Springs, WY, Rene Ainsworth, Lynn Hamilton, Misty (Michael) Anderson, Kristy Burdine, and Audra Hamilton of Cheyenne; brothers-in-law Jason Sauvain of Washburn, TN and Eddie Allen of Rapid City; numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jeanell Allen. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
