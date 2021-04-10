Sherri L. Hamilton 1939-2021 Sherri L. Hamilton, 81, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully with her family at her side on March 24, 2021 at Granite Rehab and Wellness. She was born October 3, 1939 in Laramie to George and Catherine Samuels. She married Robert E. Hamilton on September 5, 1959 in Laramie. She was a member of the Episcopal Church and Top Dog Vending Dart League. She enjoyed ceramics and sang in musical groups. She is survived by her children, Renee Ainsworth of Cheyenne, Tracie Soller of Rock Springs, Lynn Hamilton of Cheyenne, Misty (Michael) Anderson of Cheyenne, Kristy Burdine (Craig Trott) of Cheyenne, Audra O'Connor of Cheyenne, David (Catherine) Hamilton of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Sherri, Craig, Gary, Bryan, Justin, Amber, Jasmine, Kyle, Brittany, Kevin, Jennifer, Cody, Ashley, David, Keira, Kelly and Mikel; 27 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Robert E. Hamilton; daughter, Jeanell Allen; parents, George and Catherine Samuels; and siblings, Pete Samuels, Robert Samuels and Catherine Vavruska. Services will be Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
