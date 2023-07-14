Nancy P (Ludington) Hammer 1940-2023 Nancy Hammer, 82, of Cheyenne, died on July 7, 2023, after a very brief stay at Davis Hospice Center. Nancy Pearl Ludington was born October 2, 1940, at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, the first child of Richard H. Ludington and Julia Martha Sterrett Ludington. She graduated from Parker High School in Parker City, IN in 1958. Nancy worked, starting at the age of 13, at Randolph Lumber and Supply Co. first helping to make wood packing blocks, then doing general office jobs, and eventually in accounts receivable and bookkeeping. She worked at Randolph Lumber until 1971. Nancy was married March 21, 1959, at Parker Methodist Church, to Roger Owen Hammer. They had four children; Christy Lee, born 1959; Scott Larson, born 1960; Tracy Ann, born 1961; and Timothy Howard, born 1963; all born at Ball Hospital. In 1971, Roger and Nancy moved to Cheyenne, WY where she was employed in several bookkeeper and clerk positions from 1972 through 1997, including at Cole Shopping Center, The Little Shop, and the Laramie County Clerk's Office. For more than 30 years, Nancy attended and played organ at the First Church of Christ Scientist in Cheyenne. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. While she spent most of her time caring for others, she also enjoyed family genealogy, connecting with her former Parker High School classmates, and working in her garden. Nancy had an exuberant personality; she greeted her family and friends with a joyful scream and a big hug and relentlessly documented family milestones, outings, and everyday events with many, many photos and "newsie" letters. Nancy is survived by her husband, Roger; a daughter, Christy Dusek Hammer of Scarborough, ME; two sons, Scott Hammer and Tim Hammer both of Cheyenne; a son-in-law, Val Dusek; three grandchildren, Julie (Andrew) Bradley Kilger of Indianapolis, IN, Lela Dusek of Scarborough, and Derrick Hammer of Cheyenne; two sisters, Shirley (Bing) Swallow of Parker City, IN and Linda Faughnder of Muncie, IN; one brother, David (Barbara) Ludington of Farmland, IN; one sister-in-law, Marcia Ludington of Parker City, IN; six nephews; two nieces; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Tracy Hammer; a daughter-in-law, Dina Gandara Hammer; a brother, Fred Ludington; and a nephew, Bradley Hammer. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
