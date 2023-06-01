Melinda May (Mindy) Hampshire

 

Melinda May (Mindy) Hampshire 1968-2023 Melinda May Hampshire (Mindy), age 55 passed away Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at Mesa View hospital in Mesquite, NV. She was born May 11th, 1968 in Alpena General Hospital, Alpena Michigan to Donald E. Prieur and Patricia Ann Bates. She married Gregory Hampshire on December 31st, 1996 at the Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Mindy was raised in Alpena, Michigan and later move to Cheyenne, Wyoming then finally moved to Mesquite, Nevada. After completing several years of school, she worked as a Pharmacy Technician before she became director of Sunshine Generation, and eventually becoming a Medical Biller and Coder. Melinda had a love for shopping and vacationing on the beach with her family, she grew to love the rodeo, despite her fear of horses, and looked forward to Frontier Days with friends and family every year. Above all Mindy loved being a wife and mother to her three children and grandmother to her only grandchild. Melinda is survived by; her mother, Patricia Prieur (Wy); twin sister, Delinda Johnson (Wy), and sister Sherry Bradley (Mi); her brothers, Martin Hall, Bruce Hall (Fl) and Donald L. Prieur; her husband, Greg Hampshire (NV); children, Lindsay Barten (IL), Sarah Guyott (FL), and Ryan Hampshire (CO); and her grandchild, Knox Skidmore (IL). She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald E. Prieur (Mi), and brother, Leslie Prieur(Mi). A Celebration of Life will be held in Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 3rd, 2023. You are invited to leave condolences on their guest website at www.starmortuary.com

