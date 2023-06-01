.An area of nearly Stationary Thunderstorms have produced 1 to 3
inches of rain over central and eastern Laramie Counties. There have
been several reports and videos of small streams flooding in
addition to flooded county roads.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of western Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following counties, in western Nebraska, Kimball. In
southeast Wyoming, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water
over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 547 PM MDT, the public reported heavy rain in Lodge Pole
Creek and Muddy Creek due to thunderstorms. This is causing
urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have
already caused minor flooding in Lodge Pole Creek and Muddy
Creek . Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Lodge Pole Creek and Muddy Creek is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Pine Bluffs.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
.Slow moving thunderstorms and training thunderstorms will create
the potential for flash flooding conditions across the forecast area
the next couple of days. Recent heavy rainfall has saturated some of
the soils across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is expected,
with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall daily for some areas.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte
County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie
County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte
County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie
Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training
thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash
flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the
Nebraska Panhandle.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
