Lester John Hampton

 

Lester John Hampton 1934-Lester John Hampton, 88, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Lester was born on June 25,1934 in Mullen, Nebraska to John and Marie Hampton. Lester joined the Navy on September 21,1954 and was honorably discharged on September 16, 1958, with the rank of Electrician's Mate First Class Petty Officer. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. After his discharge he attended Milford Vocational College in Milford, Nebraska and earned his degree as an Electronic Technician. He was first employed by the Nebraska Safety Patrol in Sidney, Nebraska. Lester met and married his love and best friend, Rebecca (Becky) Mariscal on July 1, 1961. After their wedding, they resided in Sidney, Nebraska until accepting a position with Bureau of Reclamation/Department of Energy, in Cheyenne, WY. He served as a Supervisory Electronics Technician in charge of communications for the Federal Government with oversight of four states: Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, and Montana. Les and Becky resided in Cheyenne until he retired on January 1,1990 and then went on their first adventure travelling to Alaska. They eventually moved and retired to Saint George, UT. They enjoyed traveling and traveled to all 50 states and overseas. Their favorite trip was to Vatican City where they were blessed to attend a personal audience with Pope John Paul II. Lester is survived by his wife, Rebecca of 62 years, daughters Debra Treadway (Matt) of Cheyenne, WY, Kim Hampton of Saint George, UT, and Sister-In-Law, Caroline Mariscal, Saint George, UT, his sisters Carlene Anderson of Edmonton, Canada, Joan Rocha (Ray) of Meridian, ID, Susan Hampton of Oakdale, CA, and Barbara Heck of Fairfax, VA, and several other cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Marie Hampton, siblings Roy Hampton, Donna Prenell, Mary Newman, Ivene Trew, Jack Hampton, Shirley Szyphegyi, Bonnie Vecchione, Johnlyn Rand, and Margaret Foster. There will be a Catholic Mass on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10:00 am at The Saint George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 N., Saint George, UT. Followed by interment at the Saint George City Cemetery, 650 E. Tabernacle Street, Saint George, UT. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Alzheimer's Association. 2023

comments powered by Disqus