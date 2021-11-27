Joseph Clifford Hancock 1952-2021 Joseph Clifford Hancock died peacefully at home on November 24th 2021. Joe was born in Riverton, WY on November 29, 1952 to Warren and June (Fike) Hancock. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran where he worked as a dog handler. From there he transitioned into his career with U.S. Customs. He worked at different ports in California, North Dakota, Idaho, Alberta Canada, and Ohio. Joe held many positions from a dog handler, to inspector, supervisor, and eventually retired as a port director after 32 years and a distinguished career. Joe was married to Catherine Hancock on June 18, 1982. As a father, Joe made it to a lot of hockey games, band concerts, and he enjoyed camping & fishing. Joe and Cathy's retirement passion was cruising, where they made it on 16 different trips focusing on the Caribbean sands, and rum & relaxation (R&R). Most of all he loved being with his family playing cards and having a good time. Joe will be missed by his wife of 40 years, Cathy; his son, Brian Hancock (Tammy) of Wiesbaden, Germany; his daughter, Chelsea Hancock of Troy, Ohio; his son, Dan Hancock (Ashley). Joe was the 4th child, and is survived by his sisters, Joan (Chuck) Millhollin and Pam (Mike) Gallegos and a brother, Terry Pasquali. He has three grandchildren, Emme, Quinn, Warren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his son Robert (Bob); and his parents. Services will be Friday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you pay it forward to some of choosing.