Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies late. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.