Teresa Lee Hanlon Baker 1959-2021 Teresa Lee Hanlon Baker, or Terri as her friends knew her, was born May 28, 1959, in Cheyenne, WY, and passed away unexpectedly April 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. She attended Saint Mary's School, and graduated as valedictorian. She was awarded many recognitions and scholarships for her achievements. Terri attended Creighton University and University of Wyoming, getting her Bachelor of Arts in Biology. She went on to medical school at University of Utah. Dr. Hanlon Baker was an accomplished doctor and educator, working in Emergency Medicine and Hospice Care. She practiced medicine in Las Vegas, NV and Albuquerque, NM, most recently as the Primary Medical Director for Armada Hospice. Terri brought healing and joy to all she met, even in the toughest situations. A life-long learner and teacher, she mentored many nursing and medical students throughout her career. But medicine was only one of Terri's passions. She was a true artist - blessed with the gift to create beauty in all she touched. She played the guitar. She was a fierce friend, always there when needed. She loved to travel with family and friends. Terri found peace and serenity on the beach. But most of all, she was a loving wife, daughter, sister, cousin, and mother. She will be missed by all who knew her. Teresa is survived by her mother Roberta Hanlon; husband Nolan Baker; sisters Mary Nagler and Barbara Pond; and children Adam and Kaitlin Andrewjeski. Visitation will take place Thursday, May 6 from 3-7PM, with prayer vigil occurring at 5PM at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113. Services will be at 1PM on Friday, May 7 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Art Therapy Association in Terri's name, www.arttherapy.org .