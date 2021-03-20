Mary K. Hansen 1927-2021 Mary K. Hansen, 93, of Cheyenne passed away March 4, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center. She was born March 12, 1927 in Waverly, Iowa to Leo and Edith Mooney. She married Bill Hansen November7, 1947 in Waverly and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Holy Trinity Counsel of Catholic Women. She is survived by children, Craig (Pam) Hansen of Fort Collins, Julie (Leland) Jackson of Longmont, Michelle (Mike) Boyd of Bonney Lake Washington, Dale (Pam) Hansen of Washburn, Illinois; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and parents; siblings, John Mooney, Dorothy Parsons, Joe Mooney and Jim Mooney. A funeral liturgy will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to Holy Trinity Building Fund. Cremation and services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
