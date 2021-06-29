Sandra Jean Hansen

 

1943-2021 Sandra Jean Hansen, 78, of Cheyenne died June 27. She was born March 3, 1943 in Sheridan, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

