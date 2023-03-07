LCDR Ronald Dennis Hanson 1931-2023 Ronald Dennis Hanson passed away on March 3 surrounded by his family members in Salem, Oregon. He was born April 30, 1931 to Hjalmer and Norma Hanson in Rolette, North Dakota. He was raised by his Aunt Selma and grandfather Nels Vrem. At the age of 7, they moved to Los Angeles, California returning to Rolette at age 15 to live with his Aunt Alice and Uncle Earl Vrem. He enlisted in the Navy at age 17 serving for 22 years. His career was that of a "Mustang" which means he proceeded through the ranks and became an officer. He married Kathrine Schrall on November 4, 1951 and they had eight beautiful children. While in the Navy, he served in Vietnam as a commander in charge of fast attack gun boats or "swift boats". He was also assigned duty on many ships; "the Oak Hill, San Marcos, Fort Snelling" and two aircraft carriers; "The America" and "The Enterprise". He traveled around the world six times with his last duty station in San Diego as a deep-sea diving and welding instructor. Their motto was "If you fail you sail". Ron retired July 1, 1970 and moved to Corvallis, Oregon and started his second career working for The State of Oregon, Department of Fish and Wildlife. He worked there for 21 years and retiring in 1991 as a supervisor of the Screen Shop in Corvallis, Oregon. In 1977 he met Mary McWhirter and they were married July 14, 1979. They moved to Monmouth, Oregon and once settled, they traveled and back packed Europe twice. Many land tours and cruises followed seeing over 100 different countries including Iceland, Greenland, Newfoundland, Burma, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Yemen and most of Europe. They also enjoyed cruising and once took a sailing ship to see Oman, Jordan; Petra. They recently traveled to Antarctica in 2020. Ron enjoyed many other interests including wood working, welding, and spending time with his family. Ron & Mary eventually moved from Monmouth to Lacomb, Oregon and bought a 10-acre farm. Ron is survived by his wife Mary, children: Sue (Jim); Marjorie Smith, Cheyenne, WY; David (Melody); Erin Palmquist (Greg), Cheyenne, WY; Sara (Matt); Jeffrey (Dawn); Thomas; and Mary's children: Vickie; Dennis (Connie); Tammy (Oscar); and 0ver 40 grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, daughter Ronalee, son-in-law Mel Smith, Grandson Grant and brother John. Ron was a friend to all and his presence will be missed by each who knew him. His Christian faith anchored him in life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Ron's behalf to The Wounded Warrior Foundation or to the Grant T. Palmquist Memorial Scholarship, LCCC Foundation Office.
