Mary Kathleen (Coonts) Hanson 1964-2022 A golden heart stopped beating, her hardworking hands at rest. Mary Kathleen (Coonts) Hanson was born December 8, 1964 to Theodore and Jeanette Coonts in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Mary passed away January 2, 2022 in Pecos, New Mexico following her courageous battle with cancer. As a devout Catholic, Mary attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Seton Catholic High School in 1983. Mary graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1990 with a degree in graphic arts, and then she began chasing her dreams. In 1996, Mary combined her love of art and baking by opening Mary's Bake Shoppe in downtown Cheyenne. Her passion for baking carried her through her entire life and her loving kind soul touched everyone she ever met and has left us all longing for more time with her. We are thankful for our short time with her and appreciative of the joy her life and love brought to all. Mary is survived by her mother, Jeanette Coonts of Cheyenne; her husband, Paul Hanson of Pecos, NM; stepson, Bror (McKenzie) Hanson of Walla Walla, WA; siblings, Theodore W. (Kathy) Coonts, Jr. of Lancaster, PA; Thomas (Barbara) Coonts of Cheyenne, Charles "Chuck" Coonts of Cheyenne, and John (Leiha) Coonts of El Dorado, KS; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her loving father, Theodore W. Coonts, Sr. and sister, Jean Marie Coonts. "He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds." Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers please take your time to donate or volunteer to a local charity in her name. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.