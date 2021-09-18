Ellawee Hardy

 

Ellawee Hardy 1956-2021 Ellawee Hardy was born in Cheyenne, WY on April 26, 1956. She passed away peacefully at home in Elk Grove, CA on September 13, 2021. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and attended services at Bayside Church Midtown. She was currently one of the top salespersons employed at Macy's Sunrise Department Store. Ellawee is survived by her husband, Anthony Hardy, son, Michael Thomas (Christina) and daughter, Tajuana Brown; siblings: Ollie Thomas, Clinton, MD, Flora Thomas, Sacramento, CA, Dorothy Lacy (Cloyce), Bossier City, LA, Mildred Sprinkles (Millard) Fishers, IN, Anthony Jenkins (Cheryl) Sacramento, CA. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Ollie Jenkins, son, OJayland Brown Sr., and grandson, Jeremiah.

