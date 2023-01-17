...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
1948-2023 Nallie L Hardy, Jr., 74, of Cheyenne died January 6. He was born in Meridian, Mississippi on July 28, 1948, to Mary and Nallie Hardy Sr. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to follow at 2 Doors Down. To view full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
