Nallie L Hardy, Jr.

 

1948-2023 Nallie L Hardy, Jr., 74, of Cheyenne died January 6. He was born in Meridian, Mississippi on July 28, 1948, to Mary and Nallie Hardy Sr. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to follow at 2 Doors Down. To view full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

