Strong wind gusts associated with weak rainshowers will occur
through early this evening. Wind gusts of 50-55mph are possible
through approximately 8pm MDT. A few rumbles of thunder with
isolated lightning strikes are also possible.
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Hardy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Susan (Hartigan) Hardy 1952-2022 Susan Hardy "Susie" of Cheyenne died May 21, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born June 15, 1952, in Omaha, Nebraska to Raymond and Donna Hartigan and moved to Cheyenne in 1966. She graduated from Cheyenne EHS in 1970. Susie worked for LCSD #1 at East High School. She enjoyed anything and everything to do with her children and grandchildren and spent time going to their numerous events. She is survived by Husband, Nal Hardy; daughter, Tracy Christensen (Scott); son, Shane Hardy (Hillary); grandkids, Drew Nielsen, Aleczander, Alyvia, and Athaniel Hardy, James Christensen, Nicki Montoya (Adrian); great grandson, Braxton Montoya; sisters, Jeanie Pelton, Ann Schindler (Dave), Margie Hartigan (Mike Barnes) Kathy Elden (Jeff); Brothers, Joe, Paul and Ryan Hartigan (Marty); and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Plummer; brother, Edward Hartigan. Memorial Service will be Friday, at 10am at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Hardy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.