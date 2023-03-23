Arlone D Hare 1926-Arlone D. Hare was born in Claremont, South Dakota and passed away peacefully at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming on February 20, 2023, at the age of 96. She was 6 days shy of her 97th birthday. Raised on a farm by parents of Swedish heritage, Arlone absorbed their strong work ethic. Never one to judge others or complain, Arlone held herself to high standards. Anyone who knew Arlone was touched by her kindness, humor, mild temperament, and positivity. Arlone had a deep love of animals starting with her childhood pet rooster and her childhood horse, who she could only ride bareback. She particularly enjoyed visiting her granddaughter, Elisebeth's, horses. Arlone and her family had a lifelong love of dogs, including German Shepherds, Chihuahuas, and Shelties. Her hobbies included quilting and sewing. She cherished attending Cheyenne's "Christmas in the Country" and quilt shows with friends. She also loved reading periodicals and looked forward to solving the Jumble puzzle in the daily newspaper. Arlone was adventurous and enjoyed experiencing different cultures. She and Bill traveled extensively while he served in the U.S. Air Force. With her family she lived in Alaska, Colorado, France, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Arlone and Bill also spent many happy days in the beauty of Estes Park, Colorado and visiting Yellowstone National Park. They traveled annually to the Hawaiian Islands, which held a special place in her heart. She treasured her position as an Operations Manager for Foil Pack at F.E. Warren AFB, because she particularly enjoyed working with numbers. Preceded in death by her husband of almost 77 years, William "Bill" Hare, Arlone is survived by her sons, David and James (Caren), her daughter, Ruthanne (Ross), and her granddaughters, Elisebeth, Victoria, and Christianne. We will all miss her more than words can say. A Celebration of Life is planned for Arlone at 12:00 PM on April 14, 2023, at the Anthony Andrikopoulos Orangerie in the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82001. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mountain States Children's Home, 14790 N. 107th, Longmont, CO 80504. www.msch.org. 2023