William J Hare 1927-William “Bill” Hare was born in Amarillo Texas and passed peacefully in his home in Cheyenne Wyoming on September 30, 2022, at the age of 95. Bill is survived by Arlone, his wife of almost 77 years, his sons David and James, his daughter Ruthanne, and his granddaughters Elisebeth, Victoria, and Christianne. Bill traveled extensively with his family while serving in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He was stationed in Alaska, Colorado, France, South Dakota, and Wyoming. He especially enjoyed his last assignment in the Information Office at F.E. Warren AFB—a position that allowed him to meet nearly everyone who performed at Cheyenne Frontier Days. After retiring from the Air Force in 1970, Bill continued his endeavors at the Union Pacific Railroad as a switchyard operator, hostler, depot operator, and engineer. Upon retiring from the railroad, Bill established a window treatment business in Cheyenne. Known for its owner’s dedication to quality service and reliability, Bill’s Installation attracted numerous drapery and blind installation customers throughout Wyoming and Colorado. Paris and Cheyenne were his favorite military tours. While stationed in Paris, Bill discovered a spectacularly beautiful spot with majestic mountains that he and his family would return to for many summer vacations, Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria, Germany. He indulged his passion for stream fishing in both Garmisch and Dubois, Wyoming. Bill also spent many happy hours casting a line in the beauty of Estes Park, Colorado. In addition to angling, Bill loved telegraphy, old clocks, and classic movies. In the late 1940s, he attended telegraphy school and for several years was a telegrapher in Utah. During his family’s first tour in Paris, Bill developed a passion for refurbishing antique windup European clocks. Bill’s love of movies moved him to become a projectionist. He served theaters in Utah, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, and the Lincoln and Paramount cinemas in downtown Cheyenne. The islands of Hawaii held a special place in his heart. Bill and Arlone visited Oahu, Maui, and Kauai together often. He enjoyed snorkeling at Hanauma Bay and hikes to Diamond Head with a group of friends who met there annually. Bill was a tenor in the “Men of Note,” a men’s choir group that gathered to sing at church each Sunday morning. He enjoyed the camaraderie and fellowship of welcoming church members and guests when he served as a greeter for Sunday services. A Celebration of Life is planned for Bill at 12:00 PM on November 10, 2022, at the City of Cheyenne-Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82001. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a small donation to Mountain States Children’s Home, 14790 N. 107th, Longmont, CO 80504. www.msch.org. 2022