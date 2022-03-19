Marnie M Harnish 1937-2022 Marnie Marie Harnish, 84, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 9, 2022, at Aspen Wind Assisted Living Facility. She was born July 5, 1937, in Kent, Washington to Martha and John Dahlman as the youngest of three siblings. After graduating from Wheatland High School, she attended the University of Wyoming for two years. On June 9, 1957, Marnie married the love of her life, James (Jim), in Cheyenne, Wyoming at the Wiederspahn Chapel of the Chimes. Marnie and Jim lived in Casper until 1975 and then moved to Cheyenne. Marnie was a member of the First United Methodist Church, first in Casper where she taught Sunday School, then in Cheyenne where she volunteered with hospitality. Marnie joined the Women of the Moose, Cheyenne Chapter 1133 in 1978. She and her husband Jim were active volunteers in the Cheyenne Moose Fraternity Lodge. Marnie held the offices of Chaplain and Senior Regent, served on many committees, enjoyed serving meals, worked in the kitchen and achieved the top degree in the College of Regents. Marnie was an active member of Wyoming Homemakers for 57 years. She was awarded the highest honor of membership when she was voted into the Quealy Club. She volunteered for the Cheyenne Hospital Auxiliary and served as President. Marnie worked at the hospital gift shop, chaired the hospital's gift wrap program, and volunteered wherever she was needed. Her other passions were sewing, crafting, and shopping. In her later years at Aspen Wind, she was happiest when she was busy socializing, playing cards, puzzling, and winning at bingo. Marnie was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She cherished her relationships with family and friends. Marnie always had a smile on her face. She and Jim created wonderful memories and left a lasting legacy at their Lake Creek cabin in the Snowy Range mountains. Marnie was preceded in death by her husband Jim; parents, John and Martha Dahlman; and her brother, Jack Dahlman. Marnie is survived by her four children, Lynette Kranz (Don), Sheryl McIrvin (Matt), Valerie Spencer (Leigh), and J.R. Harnish; grandchildren, Jason Williams (Lauren), Joshua Williams (Carrie), Melissa Buljung, Morgan Shabe (Eric), Tricia Spencer and Stephanie King; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother, James Dahlman. Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes, followed by a reception from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Condolences may be left at www.wrcfuneral.com.
+1
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.