Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW RETURNS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible beneath narrow snow bands. * WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including Wheatland, Chugwater, Torrington, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. * WHEN...Now until 6 PM MDT Friday. The heaviest snow is expected this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and low visibilities in falling snow. The worst road impacts will occur at night and in the early morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&