Rita Theresa Harnish

 

1931-2021 Rita Theresa Harnish, 89, of Cheyenne died April 12. Rita was born September 20, 2021 in Olpe, Kansas. A Vigil for the Deceased will be 1:00 p.m. Friday followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral, with interment of her urn in St. Peter's Cemetery in Fleming Colorado. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

